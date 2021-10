Today I’m sure that many of you have seen that Facebook was down. Ok, it wasn’t just down. It basically disappeared. Plus, it wasn’t just Facebook, but also Facebook owned Instagram and Whatsapp. That’s a really big deal and a massive outage. In fact, Whatsapp might be the biggest one since in many countries outside the US, Whatsapp is the most common option for text messaging.

