San Diego Loyal’s Landon Donovan Takes Place Beside Beckham, Jones Among L.A. Galaxy Greats

Landon Donovan watches as the LA Galaxy unveils a statue of him in Carson before Sunday’s game. Photo credit: Screen shot, @LAGalaxy, via Twitter

San Diego Loyal FC manager Landon Donovan was honored by his former team, the LA Galaxy, Sunday with a day of tributes, highlighted by the unveiling of a statue and his induction into the team’s Ring of Honor.

Donovan joins David Beckham as the only Galaxy players to receive a statue at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

The team unveiled the statue prior to the 5 p.m. match against cross-town rival LAFC. At halftime, the Galaxy inducted Donovan into the Ring of Honor alongside Beckham, Mauricio Cienfuegos, Doug Hamilton and Cobi Jones.

“Every time I came here I tried to give more than I was taking,” Donovan said during the statue unveiling. “I tried to give everything to this club. I was appreciative and grateful that I had this opportunity.”

In addition, on Sunday morning, a mural painted as part of Landon Donovan’s Legacy Project was unveiled at Bonita Street Elementary School in Carson.

Donovan played for the Galaxy from 2005-14 and again in 2016. He scored a team-record 113 goals and tallied 107 assists in 253 regular-season games, helping the Galaxy win four MLS Cup titles (2005, 2011, 2012, 2014).

Galaxy President Chris Klein called him “one of the most impactful players in LA Galaxy, Major League Soccer and U.S. Men’s National Team history.” Donovan, though, on Sunday said soccer is a team sport more than any other and spread the thanks around.

“I’m eternally grateful to all my teammates who helped (us) lift trophies,” he said.

The Ontario native also played for Bayer Leverkusen, the San Jose Earthquakes, Bayern Munich, Everton and Club Leon.

He has the most goals (25) and assists (15) in MLS playoff history, and is also the leading scorer in MLS All-Star history with six goals.

During his career with the U.S. Men’s National Team, Donovan became the joint leading goal scorer (57) and the all-time leader in assists (58). He is second in USMNT appearances (157) to fellow LA Galaxy legend Jones.

Donovan last played professionally in 2019 for the San Diego Sockers of the Major Arena Soccer League, before becoming the Loyal’s first manager in 2019.

On Sunday, he also credited lessons from his father with giving him an understanding of how to play the game smart, responsibly and for the long haul.

“It’s the reason why this happens. You don’t get this for being good for two years, or three years or five years. It’s for doing it over a long time, so thank you,” he told well-wishers.

– From staff and wire reports