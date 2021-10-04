CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Sweat in Style With BALA x New Balance's Activewear Collection

Hypebae
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Balance has joined forces with fitness accessory brand BALA to design a collection of co-branded workout apparel and gear. In apparel, the limited range features matching crop tops and leggings in “Pink Glo” and “Dark Workwear” colorways. Each piece is emblazoned with NB lettering throughout. The gym clothes are paired with the Fresh Foam Cruzv1 Reissue, an ultra-comfy sneaker silhouette featuring a cushioned midsole.

