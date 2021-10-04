Sweat in Style With BALA x New Balance's Activewear Collection

Like so much of what Roland Mouret does, his new Body performance wear didn’t so much start with him as it did the women he dresses. “I kept being asked: ‘Why don’t you do activewear? You’d be so good at it. You understand the body so well,’” he recalls. Well, sometimes in life it is a case of ask and you shall receive. This October Mouret launches his vision of what women will want to wear when they’re training, exercising, getting physically fit—the emphasis with Roland Mouret Body is on the active as much, if not more so, than the wear. “I didn’t want it to be a pretend line, something that’s just about a fashion moment,” he says. “It has to be clothing for women who are really working their bodies.” (It will be available, incidentally, from Neiman Marcus, My Theresa, TSUM and Selfridges.)

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO