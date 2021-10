NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man who spent almost three days up in a tree in Queens finally came down Friday evening. Roody Thomas climbed the tree in an attempt to avoid police around 2 p.m. Wednesday. He climbed out of the tree shortly after 5 p.m. Friday and has since been taken into police custody. Police had been working around the clock to get him to come down, using sirens, drones and negotiators, but nothing worked, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported. Officers eventually pulled off of the street, which was enough to bring Thomas out of the tree and onto the roof of his...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO