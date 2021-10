NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Yale University Police have released photos of several suspects they said vandalized a building on campus with anti-Semitic and racist graffiti. The investigation started on Sept. 20 when members of a construction crew noticed that anti-Semitic and racist graffiti was spraypainted inside of the Kline Biology Tower. The tower has been under construction and closed off, inaccessible to the Yale community.

