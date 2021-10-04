CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 7 Review: Promises Broken

Cover picture for the articleThis The Walking Dead review contains spoilers. There’s an importance to personal relationships in The Walking Dead that isn’t quite as prevalent in the real world. Sure, knowing the right people can get you pretty far in life in our reality. In the zombie apocalypse, knowing the right people can mean the difference between rotting in a jail cell or serving on a work crew, working in an office versus working in a field picking beans, and risking your life versus living a life of ease. Unfortunately for Eugene and company, there’s a limit to how many favors you can cash in at one time, and they might have hit that barrier.

