Moynihan scholar athlete: Lana Carboni
Windham senior Lana Carboni is definitely one busy person. Our female Moynihan Scholar-Athlete of the Month is an extraordinary student, with a GPA of 4.23 and class rank of 19th among 252 students while taking all AP or honors classes. She’s president of the National Science Honor Society, co-president of the Passport Club and vice-president of the Baking Club and is also involved with the debate club and SMILES among other things.www.eagletribune.com
