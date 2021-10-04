Moynihan scholar athlete: Lana Carboni

(KUTV) - Sundays throughout the fall the crew at Talkin’ Sports will once again be honoring local student athletes who are making an impact in the arena and in their community! Brought to you by America First, here’s your chance to meet West Jordan’s Boston Farmer who is a three sport athlete currently enjoying his Senior football season, and also has basketball and track and field to look forward to. Boston is a natural leader who serves as captain on the football and basketball teams and is the founding member of the Jaguars Athletic Letter Club. Boston is an amazing student that carries a 4.0 GPA and is a UHSAA Academic All State nominee. Meet a great kid with a very bright future right here!

WEST JORDAN, UT ・ 10 DAYS AGO