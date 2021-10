Robbie Gould won’t be kicking for the 49ers for several weeks. And Trenton Cannon may not be returning kicks for the 49ers again. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Gould will be sidelined for three to five weeks because of a groin strain he suffered in warmups before the 49ers’ 28-21 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. The 49ers will try out multiple kickers Tuesday in Santa Clara. The 49ers need to determine whether to place Gould on injured reserve, which would require him to miss three games. The 49ers have a bye next week and Gould couldn’t return until they host the Cardinals on Nov. 7 if he’s placed on IR.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO