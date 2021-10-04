CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

This week in Congress: When will defense appropriations arrive?

By Leo Shane III
Navy Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that Congress passed a short-term budget to avoid a government shutdown, the focus on Capitol Hill turns to when a long-term budget deal might be reached. On Thursday, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont. and chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee’s panel on defense, said that he expects the initial version of the fiscal 2022 Defense Department funding plan to be released around Oct. 15. That could jump start work on the budget, which has to be finished by Dec. 3.

Idaho State Journal

How Congress funds defense and our servicemembers

The House of Representatives recently passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2022. I supported this bill, along with 134 of my fellow Republicans, which fulfills Congress’ annual responsibility to “provide for the common defense” by supporting servicemembers and their families and ensuring the readiness of the world’s greatest fighting force.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

The Biden agenda faces critical tests in Congress this week

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are gearing up for an intense week, with votes expected on government funding, the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and President Biden's $3.5 trillion budget package. CBS News' Skyler Henry, Washington Examiner political and investigative reporter Sarah Westwood, and Washington Post deputy Washington editor Natalie Jennings join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the tough choices Democrats will need to make if they want to pass the critical pieces of legislation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MilitaryTimes

This week in Congress: Lawmakers confront Pentagon leaders on Afghanistan

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley will appear before both the House and Senate Armed Services this week to answer what are expected to be confrontational questions about the U.S. military exit from Afghanistan. The high-profile hearings — before senators on Tuesday and House lawmakers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
The Week

The 3 deadlines that made this Congress' 'week from hell'

Congress has a lot on its hands in the next few days. So much so, that Rep. Debbie Dingle (D-Mich.) called it the "week from hell." So, what's in store? Lawmakers are facing three upcoming deadlines — first, they're trying to avoid a government shutdown by Thursday, then they'll try to figure out some way to raise the debt limit before the U.S. defaults in a few weeks, and, finally, Democrats are trying to pass the dual-track bipartisan infrastructure and $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bills. The last deadline was of their own creation, and it's already been pushed back from Monday to Thursday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Jon Tester
#Defense Department#National Defense#Capitol Hill#White House#Senate Armed Services#Taliban#Senate Foreign Relations#House Foreign Affairs
MyArkLaMiss

Default crisis dodged — for now — with Dem-GOP debt accord

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate leaders announced an agreement Thursday to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting an unprecedented federal default that experts say would devastate the economy. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared. Republican leader Mitch McConnell, whose party has been […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
cryptopotato.com

U.S. Congress to Vote on Controversial Infrastructure Bill This Week

The United States House of Representatives Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has confirmed that there will be discussions this week before a final vote on the controversial infrastructure bill. The $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill will be put to the vote on Sept. 30, and the House Speaker is confident it will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
arcamax.com

Commentary: In defense of a do-almost-nothing Congress

No idea is more dearly held by political activists than the notion that voters will reward elected officials who enact an ambitious policy agenda. But it’s entirely possible that what voters really want, especially in a time of political and social insecurity, is competence and stability. Two of the most...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gainesville.com

How area legislators voted in Congress last week

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. VETERANS PROGRAMS: The House has passed the Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act (H.R. 5293), sponsored by Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Ind., to permanently authorize the VA's dental insurance program and extend statutory authority for two other VA programs. The vote, on Sept. 20, was unanimous with 423 yeas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
leedaily.com

Another $1,400 Stimulus Checks to Social Security Recipients (Updated News)

The cost-of-living of adjustments of Social Security for the year 2022 could be the biggest in many years. But even if the adjustments are done and the amounts are increased on monthly basis it still won’t be enough as said by a group of nonpartisan advocacy of Senior Citizens League. Recently both the house of Representatives and the Senate were sent a letter during this week.
PERSONAL FINANCE
buzzfeednews.com

The DOJ Is Investigating Americans For War Crimes Allegedly Committed While Fighting With Far-Right Extremists In Ukraine

KYIV — One chilly day in February, Craig Lang, a former US Army soldier wanted for allegedly killing a married couple in Florida, pleaded with three stern-faced judges in a Kyiv courtroom to allow him to stay in Ukraine. He first came in 2015 to fight with a far-right paramilitary unit, defending the country from Russia-backed forces. And he believed that if he were extradited back to the US, he could face war crimes charges.
FOREIGN POLICY

