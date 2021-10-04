CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stronglifts to madcow

I wouldn't intermix programs. It's just not necessary. If you gain on squats in one program, you will gain on others if it is dosed appropriately. Mixing two programs without consideration of it effects your load management isn't a wise decision. I would just move onto more advanced programming leaning...

myfitnesspal.com

Cutting Program

I’ve been running a bulk with stronglifts for about a year. I’m up 30lb, maybe half muscle and half fat. Thinking about doing a cut for a few months. What program should I switch to during the cut to help me keep my gains?. Thanks!. Replies. Posts: 900 Member. Why...
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Is "The new rules of lifting for women" appropriate for me?

Context: female, 54 yo, 160 cm tall (5'3), 58 kg (127 lb). Zero exercise for 20+ years. I would like to start a weight lifting program, aiming for a sort of recomposition. I'm at a decent weight for my height, but I would like to improve my strength and look better. I've joined a gym at my work, it's cheap but there is no coaching (only a guy that explain more or less the right form for the exercises). So, I need guidance on how to start and, more important, to progress. I've read several post on the forum, suggesting New Rules of Lifting for Women, Starting strength, Strong curves, and similar programs. Which one (if any) could be good for me, given my age and my totally out-of-shape condition? Other suitable programs? I would like to build some strength (not necessarily muscle mass) to be able to lift weights in current life without pain and to be in better shape overall.
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Snap Fitness or Anytime Fitness

I’ve always used anytime fitness. The large number of locations is awesome. I know the size of the gym varies by location but overall they are usually nice. I will say I’ve never tried snap fitness. Posts: 535 Member. I'm happy with AF, clean, safe has everything I need, don't...
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Introduction

I am having to lose weight to improve my health and jotting down ideas this morning, I realised that my "happy space" exists only to me and not to any further. It has gradually shrunk over the last 8 years. I need to stretch my happy space that I can find that space to include weight lose and re-finding of my self-confidence (not the best term but it will do for now).
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Time to actually do this!

No idea what to write here... I've been overweight forever. Growing up my diet wasn't good but I was pretty active, so I could keep my weight kinda in check. Fast forward through college and early career. Now I'm 35 and I'm a programmer that spends 9 hours a day in front of my computer in my basement. I got a sit/stand desk the other day from Costco and I LOVE it. Anyway, I'm trying to get more active and trying to make better food decisions but I frequently find that my motivation fades and I'd rather just eat the pizza. So, I'm going to go poke around and see if I can find some groups to join, but in the meantime, feel free to connect/friend me (or whatever it is on here). It's always nice to know people going through similar struggles.
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Hi everyone!!

I'm new here, well kinda! I signed up about a year ago and not used MFP till now. I'm from Aotearoa/New Zealand. My main goal is weight loss, I've done ok without calorie counting but have a little bit to go which is where I'm hoping where MFP will help! I'm already pretty active and exercise 4-5x per week with a mix of weight training and indoor spin classes.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

How to overcome lack of energy?

What is "the littlest amount of exercise"? You don't have to blast off the couch and go hard right away, it is 100% valid and in fact recommended to ease into increasing your activity level. You could start by walking - it's an endurance sport, you do need to build up to longer walks, but a 5-10 minute walk today is 5-10 more active minutes than you had yesterday. Weight loss happens in the kitchen, so tighten up that diet to shift those lbs and the walking (and maybe someday hockey) will get easier.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Food before workout

What food or drink are we all eating before a resistance workout? And how long do you eat before a workout?. It really doesn't matter...it's just personal preference. I don't like to workout on an empty stomach, so I eat a light breakfast first...yogurt and cereal. But do what feels...
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Suggestions helpful

I've been successful with calorie counting with MFP, trying to hit sound nutritional targets alongside my calorie goal. I lost from class 1 obese to a healthy weight back in 2015-16 at age 59-60, while hypothyroid, and have maintained a healthy weight since. (I'm 65 now.) I didn't change my exercise levels to lose weight (though I had been active for around 12 years while obese, and stayed active.) I'm now maintaining around 125 pounds at 5'5".
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

How to be successful

This is the forum of a calorie counting app/website, so I'm guessing that's what many people here do/did to lose weight 🙂 although some are able to maintain their losses without calorie counting and others not. In my case, yes, calorie counting has been very successful for me, the first...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Measuring Calories from Strength Workouts

Use the 'strength training (weight lifting, weight training)' entry in the Cardiovascular section for adding exercise on MFP. It's more likely to be accurate than what activity/fitness trackers tell you based on HRM. AKTipsyCat Member. Posts: 226 Member. You can use the new Build your work out feature, that seems...
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Lose weight

Ok I usually eat dinner around 6 oclock.then around. 8 I'd have a snack.so I decided to skip the snack at 8.thr first day I lost 3 pounds.the next day 1 pound.the third day I lost one pound.today I lost 2 pounds.i went from 267 to 260 in four days.im going for one pound a day.in thirty days I'll be at my goal weight of 230.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Young and over weight

The good news is, you don't *have* to exercise in order to lose weight, if that's not something you feel comfortable with doing right now. Weight loss happens in the kitchen - your diet plays a much bigger role than exercise, and it's much easier to really dial in your "calories in" (the energy you take in from the food you eat in a day) than your "calories out" (the energy you burn in the course of going about your business in a day). Exercise is more for increasing and maintaining overall fitness, so I do encourage you to incorporate exercise into your daily routine as you are able. Strength/resistance training is especially important for women - it helps keep our bones strong and reduces our risk of osteoporosis as we age.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Workout Mats?

Anyone have any recommendations on floor mats for working out? I need something somewhat long since I am on the tall side. I know there are ones you can piece together like a puzzle and ones that rollout, but just curious if others had suggestions. Quality, feel, etc.
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Encourage and be encouraged

Hello, been on here once before, but not for very long. Since it now syncs much better with my Garmin devices, I’m back. I used Lose it, off/on for years. My main passions are: weight training and mountain biking; though, ZERO mountains in Texas 🙃. I had a pretty nasty powerlifting injury a few years back, detaching my bicep. It required surgery and a year of rehab.
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Just getting acquainted

There are folks here at every stage, from new to people part way to goal weight, to quite a few long-timers who're maintaining a healthy weight after losing. (I'm in that latter camp.) Participating in the Community discussions, reading others' posts, can make the process easier, for sure. Have you...
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

A1C motivation

I am in the same boat and trying to get back shape and lose weight. It will help me across the board in terms of bloodwork so I've started that journey once again. My best advice is to have patience and give yourself some room. There will be ups and downs and stalls along the way for sure. I have to remind myself that this journey will be life long for me which helps when I feel like I want to slip back into old habits. Plus over the past month or so I've felt better than I did in the past year so I hold onto that. I still enjoy my meals but look that them as a means to heal and fuel my body more so than comfort. Cutting out the added sugar and processed foods helps out a great deal too.
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Accountability group

I'v been following an elimination diet and slowly reintroducing foods, but I'm looking for accountability friends to check in with everyday with food choices, etc.
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

I have failed

I am sorry this has happened to you for 6 weeks but like you say in your last pph, you did NOT lose all of your hard work. So please forgive yourself and just accept where you are. Many folks are going to chime in here and say that you...
FITNESS

