Supergirl: "Hope For Tomorrow" Photos Released

Young Justice just released a poster for Season 4 and some key art. Fans have been looking forward to the next season of the beloved animated series for a while now. DC FanDome this year promises to deliver even more information about what's going on with it headed into 2022. Young Justice Outsiders premiered all the way back in 2019 on DC Universe. In the early days of that streaming service, reviving a Cartoon Network favorite seemed like a no-brainer. As the DC Comics brass knows now, the fans will show up and show out for their favorites if you provide them the content. (Just take a quick look at all those Zack Snyder's Justice League fans that helped boost the platform.) More heroes are coming into the fold for Young Justice Phantoms. That means people can look forward to some further reaches of the DC Universe getting a chance to shine in an animated series. Check out what showrunner Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti had to say to Collider down below:

COMICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO