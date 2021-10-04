Supergirl: "Hope For Tomorrow" Photos Released
The CW has released photos for "Hope for Tomorrow", the fifteenth episode of Supergirl's sixth and final season. Last episode, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) attempted to prevent Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) from gaining control of the Courage Totem, but was unsuccessful, having failed the totem's gauntlet. Nyxly, however, passed, and the Fifth Dimensional Imp gained control. The hunt for the rest of the totems continues and "Hope for Tomorrow" will see Supergirl realize that she needs to do more to keep National City safe during this hunt.comicbook.com
