Supergirl: "Hope For Tomorrow" Photos Released

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released photos for "Hope for Tomorrow", the fifteenth episode of Supergirl's sixth and final season. Last episode, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) attempted to prevent Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) from gaining control of the Courage Totem, but was unsuccessful, having failed the totem's gauntlet. Nyxly, however, passed, and the Fifth Dimensional Imp gained control. The hunt for the rest of the totems continues and "Hope for Tomorrow" will see Supergirl realize that she needs to do more to keep National City safe during this hunt.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Tomorrow#Cw#The Courage Totem#Fifth Dimensional#Super Friends
