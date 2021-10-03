Publishers Message: Looking Forward to Fall in Pinellas County

Autumn has arrived, bringing a breath of slightly cooler air in the mornings. Makes me hungry for a slice of that Keto Friendly Pumpkin Pie (see page 30). Paradise News is published monthly October-May, and twice each summer. If you are the kind of person who wants the news first, you should look online! The issues go to the printer and are posted online around the first of each month. In print, it will arrive on racks and stacks around the 10th and in 20,000+ mailboxes around the 15th. Just visit www.paradisenewsfl.com. You can even send a link to a friend.