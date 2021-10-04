The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 7 Review: Broken Promises

The Walking Dead “Out of the Ashes” was written by LaToya Morgan and directed by Greg Nicotero. The episode is divided into four storylines. Each reflects the title in a different way. The Commonwealth is a society that has risen from the ashes of civilization – but is it all it seems? Maggie’s (Lauren Cohen) plan rises from the ashes when Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Elijah (Okea Erne-Akwari) show up. Judith (Cailey Fleming) is having a hard time finding her place in the new Alexandria without the help of her family – can she emerge from the ashes of her family? But it’s Aaron’s (Ross Marquand) storyline about going to the literal ashes of Hilltop that really encapsulates the title. Can the former Whisperers rise from the ashes of their group like a phoenix and become something new? Even more importantly, however, Carol’s (Melissa McBride) hope rises from the ashes when they finally get news of Connie (Lauren Ridloff) – herself a phoenix who has risen from the ashes… but let’s take a closer look.

