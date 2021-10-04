CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 7 Review: Broken Promises

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRushing to the finish line is never a good sign. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 7 was the series at its best and worst. There are many decent storylines at play here, but there's not enough time per episode to make all of them flow very well. Moving from...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Walking Dead Season 11: Is Michonne Returning?

The Walking Dead (TWD) Season 11 approaches the mid-season finale, and fans still hope that Rick Grimes, (Andrew Lincoln) returns. Recall, he went off in the helicopter at the end of Season 9 of the AMC show. Then, Michonne, (Danai Gurira) disappeared from the show in Season 10. While TWD fans hope for a return of Rick, they also hope for more of Michonne. Some fans grew very excited as they think a promo for Episode 8 hints at a return. Plus, they hope for the sake of Rick’s daughter, Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) that she returns.
TV SERIES
gamerevolution.com

Does Daryl die in The Walking Dead Season 11?

The final season of The Walking Dead has started airing, and that means all bets are off when it comes to character deaths. As such, fans are worried that Daryl may die in The Walking Dead Season 11. He’s one of the longest surviving cast members, and it’s obvious that the writers aren’t going to let everyone make it through the finale alive. We’ll take a look at Daryl’s chances of survival below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Final Season Casts Rick's Killer From the Comics

The Walking Dead aims to reveal Sebastian Milton, the killer who guns down Rick Grimes in the comic books. At the end of The Walking Dead issue #191, where Rick's impassioned speech to the survivors prevents a coup from becoming a war, the spoiled son of Commonwealth leader Governor Pamela Milton shoots Rick in his bed for unseating his family from their position of power over the community they helped build. Rick dies in issue #192 when Sebastian shoots him three more times, leaving Rick to reanimate into a walker to be put down by his son Carl Grimes in the penultimate issue of Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

The Walking Dead: World Beyond ultimate season 2 cheat sheet

Showrunner Matt Negrete tells you everything you need to know for the second installment of the spin-off series. Sunday, Oct. 3, marks not only the season premiere of season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond — it also marks the season premiere of the final season of the spin-off series. But before the show departs, it could send shock waves throughout the Walking Dead universe.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Episodes#Dead Season#Commonwealth
FanSided

The Walking Dead MVP for this week’s episode On the Inside

The Walking Dead episode “On the Inside” is an outstanding horror-themed episode that has fans talking. It was exciting from the start and carried through for the entire episode. The episode followed Virgil and Connie in their haunted house, Carol, Magna, Rosita and Kelly on their search and rescue mission and Daryl and the Reapers.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Jeffrey Dean Morgan appears in his 50th Walking Dead episode

The Walking Dead episode “On the Inside” marks the 159th episode for the series, and before the series ends, it will have 177 episodes. So far, Norman Reedus has the record for the most appearances in the series, followed by Melissa McBride. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan in the series, just celebrated a milestone for his appearances with the episode “On the Inside.”
TV SERIES
tvweb.com

The Walking Dead Episode 11.6 Recap: A Cannibal House of Horrors

Connie (Lauren Ridloff) returns to The Walking Dead in a terrifying episode. "On the Inside" begins frantically with her and Virgil (Kevin Carroll) fleeing through the woods at night. They are being chased by an unseen enemy. They come to a forked path. Virgil sees a mailbox. Connie wants to go the other way, but Virgil thinks "there's a house." They run to a decrepit white mansion. Connie barges down the front door with walkers in pursuit. Virgil kills one after they tussle on the floor. Connie slams the door as walkers pound the outside.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Walking Dead - Out of the Ashes - Review

The Walking Dead “Out of the Ashes” was written by LaToya Morgan and directed by Greg Nicotero. The episode is divided into four storylines. Each reflects the title in a different way. The Commonwealth is a society that has risen from the ashes of civilization – but is it all it seems? Maggie’s (Lauren Cohen) plan rises from the ashes when Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Elijah (Okea Erne-Akwari) show up. Judith (Cailey Fleming) is having a hard time finding her place in the new Alexandria without the help of her family – can she emerge from the ashes of her family? But it’s Aaron’s (Ross Marquand) storyline about going to the literal ashes of Hilltop that really encapsulates the title. Can the former Whisperers rise from the ashes of their group like a phoenix and become something new? Even more importantly, however, Carol’s (Melissa McBride) hope rises from the ashes when they finally get news of Connie (Lauren Ridloff) – herself a phoenix who has risen from the ashes… but let’s take a closer look.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
IGN

What If...? Season 1, Episode 8 - Review

Spoilers follow for Episode 8 of Marvel’s What If…? For more, see our review of the previous episode of What If. For all the loose plot threads dangling in the many worlds of What If, it was surprising to see this week’s episode immediately pay off last week’s cliffhanger: Ultron arriving on the scene with a full set of Infinity Stones. The murder robot is still dead-set on fulfilling his programming and wiping out sentient life, so the only question is whether humanity has the will to stop him. Well, that and “is the Watcher finally going to move his melon-on-a-toothpick head and help out?” As we near the end of the season, What If is more forthcoming with answers to questions like these, leaving this week’s alternate sequel to 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron as one of the clearest displays yet of What If’s strengths and potential for extrapolating worthwhile stories out of MCU canon.
TV SERIES
NME

‘The Walking Dead’ star responds to emotional reunion in latest episode

The Walking Dead star Lauren Ridloff has spoken about the heartfelt reunion between her character Connie and sister Kelly (Angel Theory) in the latest episode of the show. The season 11 episode, entitled ‘On The Inside’, aired on Sunday (September 26). It features a tearful coming together of Connie and Kelly for the first time since season 10.
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Walking dead season 10: they sustain?

Walking dead has been loved since it launched its very first season. Because of love, it has reached till 10th season. It is one of the longest-running zombie horrors (here, increasingly humans are the real monsters). As news is catching up fire about its 10th season is about to get a release in the next month with more twist and turn.
TV SERIES
EW.com

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2 is directed entirely by women

"Equity was a big part of the decision-making," says showrunner Matt Negrete of the all-female team that helmed the series' 10 episodes. The Walking Dead: World Beyond returns Sunday night to AMC, and the second season of the zombie spin-off is notable because it is also its last. How showrunner Matt Negrete and co-creator Scott M. Gimple wrap up the series while also propelling the rest of The Walking Dead universe forward will be of interest to all the fans of the franchise.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Teaser Trailer: Victor Strand Supremacy

Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) is sorry, not sorry in Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. A survivor of the nuclear zombie apocalypse brought on by Teddy (John Glover), the madman that Strand and Morgan (Lennie James) failed to stop aboard a nuclear submarine last season, Strand is sitting pretty when he encounters mysterious stranger Will (Gus Halper) to start Season 7. From atop his tower untouched by the blast of bombs or by the radioactive fallout that has turned most of Texas into a near-uninhabitable wasteland, Strand and right-hand Howard (Omid Abtahi) will rebuild the world. And to Victor go the spoils.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Walking Dead: Greg Nicotero learns ASL for the recent episode

EP, Director and SFX genius Greg Nicotero shared that he learned ASL for the most recent episode of The Walking Dead. “On the Inside” was the return episode for Connie, played by Lauren Ridloff, who is deaf. As the director of this episode, Nicotero was required to work closely with her and knew that learning ASL was the only way to accomplish this.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Walking Dead World Beyond Cast Talks Final Season, Jadis, & More!

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 will conclude the second spinoff set in The Walking Dead universe. TV Fanatic got the chance to watch the first two episodes and speak with the cast about the upcoming season. When the second season begins, the characters are mainly split up, giving...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy