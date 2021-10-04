Hassan Whiteside makes immediate impression on Jazz
Some newcomers on the Jazz made a strong impression during the team’s open practice on Saturday, as relayed by NBA.com. Utah welcomed thousands of fans to partake in a Q&A with head coach Quin Snyder and watch the final part of a team scrimmage via Zoom.
Players such as Hassan Whiteside, Eric Paschall and Jared Butler all played well. Whiteside, for his part, joined the Jazz on a one-year, minimum deal this summer after spending last season with the Kings. He made the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team in 2016 and led the league in rebounding in 2017.
“His half roll, his short roll, obviously his floater,” Jazz star Donovan Mitchell said of Whiteside, specifically noting his game on the offensive end as well. “He’s done it against us, he’s done it for his whole career, I think that’s one thing that he brings.”
There’s more out of the Western Conference:
- Warriors guard Gary Payton II has been limited in training camp as he recovers from an offseason hernia issue, Anthony Slater of The Athletic tweets. Slater notes in a separate tweet that Payton will be re-evaluated in one week, which could impact his chances of making the regular-season roster. As of now, veteran Avery Bradley appears most likely to receive the team’s final roster spot, according to Slater.
- Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince is ready to get a fresh start in his first campaign with the team, Chris Hine of the Star Tribune writes. Prince underwent arthroscopic surgery on his ankle last April, and the 27-year-old now has a prime opportunity to compete for playing time in Minnesota’s frontcourt this season.
- Sarah Todd of the Deseret News examines whether guard Trent Forrest could expand his role with the Jazz this year. Forrest, who’s on a two-way contract, appeared in 30 games (10.1 minutes per contest) with the club last season.
Comments / 1