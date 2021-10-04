CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Update: Little girl killed in tragic accident

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA little girl died while playing inside a car. Police say she was killed when one of the windows rolled up on her.

Woman killed in fatal ATV accident

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 59-year-old woman was killed in an ATV accident on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Authorities said an ATV off-road vehicle was traveling southbound on Planter’s Drive, a private, dirt roadway when the driver lost control, causing the ATV to overturn. The...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Man dies after tragic tractor accident in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Ga. -- Jones County Sheriff's Office says one man is dead after being involved in a tragic tractor accident last week. The accident took place at 139 Brookwood Way off Graham Rd on September 22. Deputies say when they arrived on the scene they found 80-year-old Delma Jones,...
JONES COUNTY, GA
Bicyclist Killed in Andrew County Accident

An Amazonia man was killed when the motorized bicycle he was riding was hit from behind. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 53-year old Billy R. Mooney was riding the motorized bicycle on Route K, North of County Road 392, approximately 3 miles south of Amazonia when he was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by 37-year old Sharee Ellis of Amazonia.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
51-year-old father dies in tragic motorcycle accident in southwest Ocala

A 51-year-old father lost his life this morning after a tragic motorcycle accident in southwest Ocala. Ocala Police Department units responded to a motorcycle crash in the 4900 block of SW 48th Avenue at around 7 a.m. this morning. According to an OPD press release, Jeremy Denney was driving along...
OCALA, FL
Schuyler girl dies as result of Wednesday accident

A 17-year-old Schuyler girl died Thursday at a Lincoln hospital due to injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Colfax County. Veronica Vasquez died at the hospital after being airlifted Wednesday night, according to the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office. “Our hearts go out to Veronica's family and...
SCHUYLER, NE
Ledyard Man Killed in Farm Accident

–A Ledyard man died following an accident at a hog facility in Northern Kossuth County Saturday afternoon. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in from 4906 110th Avenue reporting a farming related accident just before 12:50 PM Saturday. The caller advised emergency personnel that a man had been struck in the head while working on a piece of equipment at a hog facility at that address.
LEDYARD, IA
News Update: Homicide Investigation

A homicide investigation is underway in Phoenix near 3rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Police say a confrontation between two people turned into a deadly shooting.
PHOENIX, AZ
Several hogs killed in Thursday evening semi accident

About 20 hogs were killed after a semi-trailer transporting them rolled into a ditch on Thursday evening. According to Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, Mower County deputies were dispatched at about 6:36 p.m. pm Thursday to the intersection of 200th Street (County Road 3) and 640th Avenue on a report of a one-vehicle accident involving a semi-trailer loaded with about 170 hogs.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
2 dead, several hurt after fiery crash near Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fiery crash involving several vehicles and semi trucks on Interstate 10 north of Casa Grande has left two people dead and several people hurt. According to DPS, a semi-truck was traveling east on Wednesday afternoon when it crossed through the dirt median into oncoming westbound traffic near Val Vista Boulevard. The semi collided with two other semi-trucks. Several other vehicles were involved in the wreck after the trucks collided. The semi-truck that crossed over the median burst into flames, and the other two semi's and vehicles rolled over. Two people died at the scene, and several others were taken to the hospital. DPS wasn't able to say how many were hurt, or the extent of their injuries.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Man killed in Henrico car accident

On Friday at 8:45 p.m., Henrico Police responded to the 4000 block of New Market Road for a single-vehicle accident. Officers arrived and found a man in the vehicle. He was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
UPDATE: Concord Pedestrian Killed in Accident Monday is Identified

CONCORD (BCN) — A 72-year-old Union City woman fatally struck by a vehicle in a Concord on Monday morning has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as Evangelina Marquez. Officers responded at 7:22 a.m. Monday to a report of a collision involving a vehicle and collision on...
CONCORD, CA
Little Falls man killed in construction site accident

A Little Falls man died Monday, after he was trapped under a backhoe at a construction site in northeast Little Falls. The victim was identified by the Little Falls Police Department as Ralph Huar, 82, Little Falls. According to a written statement, at about 5:45 p.m. Monday, the LFPD responded...
Hogs killed in Mower County semi accident

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – A semi hauling hogs overturned Thursday evening in Mower County. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the intersection of County Road 3 and 640th Avenue around 6:36 pm Wednesday and found a semi-trailer loaded with about 170 hogs had rolled into the ditch. Deputies...
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Man killed in Town of Hazelhurst car accident

TOWN OF HAZELHURST – A man was killed in a car accident in the Town of Hazelhurst on Wednesday, Sept. 22, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received at approximately 6:37 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 51 and County Road D in the Town of Hazelhurst.
HAZELHURST, WI
Driver killed in two-car accident in Lumpkin County

A two-car accident in Lumpkin County left one dead and another injured early Thursday evening. According to the accident report by Sgt Hedden #294 with the Georgia State Patrol, the collision occurred when 18-year-old Dawson Hedden of Clarkesville crossed the centerline in a Jeep Wrangler while attempting to negotiate a curve. The Wrangler struck a Toyota Tacoma, also attempting to negotiate the curve, head-on killing 53-year-old Christopher Batten of Murrayville.
GEORGIA STATE
Man killed in Milam County accident

A Hutto man was killed Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash west of Rockdale, officials said. Layne Alexander Watkins, 23, died at the scene of the accident after he was ejected from a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup when the vehicle left U.S. Highway 79, overcorrected, rolled over and hit a tree, Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
MILAM COUNTY, TX

