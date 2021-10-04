News Update: Little girl killed in tragic accident

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fiery crash involving several vehicles and semi trucks on Interstate 10 north of Casa Grande has left two people dead and several people hurt. According to DPS, a semi-truck was traveling east on Wednesday afternoon when it crossed through the dirt median into oncoming westbound traffic near Val Vista Boulevard. The semi collided with two other semi-trucks. Several other vehicles were involved in the wreck after the trucks collided. The semi-truck that crossed over the median burst into flames, and the other two semi's and vehicles rolled over. Two people died at the scene, and several others were taken to the hospital. DPS wasn't able to say how many were hurt, or the extent of their injuries.

CASA GRANDE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO