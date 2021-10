The Multiplayer Technical Preview will be running this weekend and the next in an attempt to further test Halo Infinite’s capabilities and online services before the game’s launch. Whereas the last Beta test involved only player-versus-bot modes, these two weekends will involve player-versus-player (PvP) battles. Developers 343 Industries has released information about the current tests and their priorities. “Our primary focus during this tech preview is to test our backend systems and online services at scale ahead of launch. Our secondary goals will be to receive feedback and find additional bugs around the content in the flight.” Matchmaking will be available for players during these dates and times.

