CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

One dead after crash on Chesapeake Blvd. in Norfolk

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpx5Y_0cG9zfph00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are currently investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of one person in the Ocean View neighborhood on Sunday night.

Authorities say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. regarding a single-vehicle crash in the 9700 block of Chesapeake Boulevard, near the intersection of E. Ocean View Avenue.

Police have determined that the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Man sustains life-threatening injuries following overnight shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A man was critically injured following an overnight shooting in Hampton Police say the shooting occurred around 4:26 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Floyd Thompson Boulevard and Research Drive. Officials say one adult male victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further information has been released. Stay […]
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesapeake, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Accidents
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Chesapeake, VA
Traffic
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
Accidents
Norfolk, VA
Traffic
Chesapeake, VA
Accidents
WAVY News 10

One dead following shooting on Water Way in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left one man dead. According to police, the shooting happened around 5:48 p.m. in the 100 block of Water Way. They learned that an altercation took place in the parking lot which resulted a male victim being struck by gunfire. The male victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wavy News App#The App Store#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Google
WAVY News 10

Victim walks into Sentara Leigh Hospital with gunshot wound

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Norfolk late Thursday. Dispatch said they were notified around 11:41 p.m. for a victim that walked into Sentara Leigh Hospital with a gunshot wound. No additional details were released. Those with information can submit an...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

North Carolina man facing multiple charges after stealing FedEx truck, crashing it, trying to kidnap 9-year-old boy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A FedEx truck was stolen and eventually crashed into a building, sending three people, including the man who stole the truck, to the hospital Thursday morning. WNCT’s Ford Sanders reports a FedEx driver was heading south on Memorial Drive, near the intersection of Stantonsburg Road, around 10:30 a.m. while making deliveries. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

1K+
Followers
529
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy