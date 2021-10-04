One dead after crash on Chesapeake Blvd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are currently investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of one person in the Ocean View neighborhood on Sunday night.

Authorities say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. regarding a single-vehicle crash in the 9700 block of Chesapeake Boulevard, near the intersection of E. Ocean View Avenue.

Police have determined that the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

