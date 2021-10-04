Huawei wins 2nd largest 5G tender of the year in China

The biggest player in the 5G race is the controversial figure Huawei. China issued the China Mobile 2021 4G/5G Fusion Core Network Procurement tender in order to invite bidders and it turns out that the highest bidder was Huawei. This is not the first time the 5G giant has backed such a big tender. In fact, it was obvious even before the bidding as Huawei would turn out to be the highest bidder, the next closest rival is ZTE.