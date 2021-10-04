CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huawei wins 2nd largest 5G tender of the year in China

By Ashutosh
gizmochina.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest player in the 5G race is the controversial figure Huawei. China issued the China Mobile 2021 4G/5G Fusion Core Network Procurement tender in order to invite bidders and it turns out that the highest bidder was Huawei. This is not the first time the 5G giant has backed such a big tender. In fact, it was obvious even before the bidding as Huawei would turn out to be the highest bidder, the next closest rival is ZTE.

www.gizmochina.com

americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
gizmochina.com

Lenovo unexpectedly withdraws application for Shanghai public listing

Lenovo has withdrawn its public listing application for the Shanghai Stock Exchange, a filing showed on Friday. The company had submitted its Star Market listing application on September 30 which had gotten approved on the same day. It was sponsored by CICC, with Goldman Sachs Securities and CITIC Securities being its joint lead underwriters (via: Pandaily).
BUSINESS
gizmochina.com

Huawei signs agreement with Vodafone to build Europe’s first 5G smart railway port

Europe’s first smart railway port to be managed by a 5G private network is set to be built soon thanks to a cooperation agreement signed by Huawei and Vodafone. After completion, it will become Europe’s largest intelligent multimodal transport railway hub and the first to use a 5G private network for internal communications and the operation of technological devices (via: Pandaily). East-West Gate is located in Fényeslitke, Hungary, covering an area of 85 hectares.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

China IP Authorities Rule in Favor of Lycra’s Denim Patent

The Lycra Company, a developer of innovative fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, announced wins related to its ongoing global efforts to protect its intellectual property (IP), including patents and trademarks, from infringement worldwide. The company recently initiated several infringement suits related to its dual core and multi-core patents for denim against third parties in China. These third parties were selling fibers and goods the Lycra Company deemed to infringe on its Lycra brand patents. The Chinese National Intellectual Property Administration then issued a decision in support of Lycra Company patents for two invalidity challenges. Subsequently, the...
CHINA
mobileworldlive.com

Ericsson, Nokia miss China Mobile $2B 5G tender

China Mobile awarded a network contract valued at CNY7.5 billion ($1.16 billion) to the country’s major equipment vendors Huawei and ZTE, with Ericsson and Nokia left out in the cold after recently winning slices of major deals with domestic operators. The final size of the converged 4G/5G core network contract...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

China Mobile shuts out foreign vendors from $2B 5G tender

China Mobile has awarded the entirety of its latest network tender to Huawei and ZTE – an unusual step even in China. The two companies are to supply equipment and services worth around 7.5 billion yuan (US$1.16 billion) for China Mobile's converged 4G/5G core network. The operator stipulated that only...
TECHNOLOGY
kfgo.com

Huawei appeals Sweden’s ban on company for selling 5G gear

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Huawei said on Friday it had filed an appeal against a ruling by a Swedish court in June that upheld a ban on the Chinese company for selling 5G equipment in the country. The company said it had requested an oral hearing in the case, but the...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

China Mobile and Huawei win 5G Core Leadership Award at the 5G World Summit

LONDON – At the 2021 5G World Summit, hosted by Informa Tech, China Mobile and Huawei received the 5G Core Leadership award by Omdia, a world-renowned technology consulting firm. This award represents recognition of their outstanding achievements in 5G core network standards development, technology innovation, and commercial use practices, which have set a benchmark for global 5G construction and development.
WORLD
mobilesyrup.com

Canada will decide whether to ban Huawei 5G tech in ‘coming weeks’

The question of whether Canada will permit Huawei technology onto the country’s 5G mobile network will soon be answered, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. When asked by reporters, the PM said that the government “will no doubt be making announcements in the coming weeks,” as per an article by Reuters.
CELL PHONES
IEEE Spectrum

How the Huawei Fight Is Changing the Face of 5G

US sanctions targeting China's telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies have crippled the company, effectively forcing it out of the global smartphone market and now threatening its domestic phone business as well. They have also shrunk Huawei's market for fifth-generation wireless network infrastructure around the world. Huawei chairman Eric Xu said last...
CELL PHONES
yicaiglobal.com

Huawei Tops Ranks of China’s 500 Private Firms for Sixth Straight Year

(Yicai Global) Sept. 27 -- Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies came top among China’s privately held companies, with CNY891.4 billion (USD137.8 billion) of revenue last year, for a sixth year in a row, according to a ranking published by the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce. E-commerce giant JD.Com ranked...
BUSINESS
newsitem.com

Huawei executive returning as China releases Canadians

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — China's government was eagerly anticipating the return of a top executive from global communications giant Huawei Technologies on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap with Canada and the U.S. Meng Wanzhou, 49, Huawei’s chief financial officer and the daughter of the company’s founder,...
FOREIGN POLICY
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Huawei executive lands in China after deal with US

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returned to China Saturday shortly after two Canadians released from prison in China also arrived in Calgary, ending a bitter diplomatic row that has poisoned ties for three years. Meng and the two Canadians — former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor — were detained...
FOREIGN POLICY
dailynewsen.com

Huawei's heiress returns to China after three years under house arrest in Canada

Three years has been under house arrest in Canada at the request of the United States, the financial director of Huawei, Meng Wanzhou. Three years with a bracelet with GPS on an ankle to prevent China from escaping while US justice asked for its extradition to judge it for banking fraud and conspiracy related to alleged violations of the United States sanctions to Iran on the part of a Subsidiary of Huawei.
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketRealist

Here's What Could Happen If China's Economy Crashes

As property development giant Evergrande's debt repayment deadlines loom, the question of whether China's economy will crash is becoming more urgent. The Chinese government could bail out Evergrande or let it default on $300 billion of debt. Article continues below advertisement. If China's economy does crash, here's the impact we'd...
ECONOMY

