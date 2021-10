MARINETTE—USS Freedom, the first of 14 Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) that were built at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) shipyard, was decommissioned last week in San Diego, California, after just 13 years in service, or about half of its expected service life of 25 years. The USS Freedom was launched into the Menominee River Sept. 23, 2006, and commissioned Nov. 8, 2008, in Milwaukee.