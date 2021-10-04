CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC men's soccer blows by N.C. State in 4-0 win

Cover picture for the articleThe North Carolina men’s soccer team (6-3-1, 2-2-0 ACC) routed N.C. State (5-4-1, 0-3-1 ACC), 4-0, at Dorrance Field on Sunday night. The Tar Heels’ offense started to push the pace immediately. The first shot of the game came in the eighth minute from graduate forward Gerit Wintermeyer, who beat his man and sent a low shot wide left of the goal. Just over a minute later, another shot from Tim Schels went soaring over the goal.

