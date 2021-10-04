SNAPSHOTS: As the season draws near, the Senators continue efforts to try to sign Brady Tkachuk
MONTREAL — The Ottawa Senators will focus on the details as training camp shifts to another gear. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. But, they’d still like to add one more piece to the puzzle by signing restricted free agent winger Brady Tkachuk to a new deal and getting him into Ottawa so he’s prepared for the season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs Oct. 14 at the Canadian Tire Centre.www.kingstonthisweek.com
