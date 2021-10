ALTON - Sophomore quarterback Robert "Pops" Battle threw three touchdown passes, two to Luther Burden III and once to Kuron Parchman, while Ali Wells also scored twice in the first half as East St. Louis jumped out to a 54-0 halftime lead in going on to a 68-0 win over Alton in a Southwestern Conference football game on Friday night at Public School Stadium.

ALTON, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO