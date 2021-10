After a pair of losses against AFC contenders, the Kansas City Chiefs traveled to Philadelphia over the weekend, and got the job done against an NFC bottom-dweller with a 42-30 win. I’ve heard a lot of takes this week on what we saw on the field on Sunday, so this week, let’s take a look at what’s real and what may have been a one-off against a team that is just not very good.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO