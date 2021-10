Andy Murray was reunited with his wedding ring and some of his best tennis as he ensured there was British success in Indian Wells beating Adrian Mannarino in their first-round match.Murray followed Emma Raducanu onto the main show court in the Californian desert after the teenager had lost her first match since becoming US Open champion in sensational style last month.The 35-year-old fared much better than his compatriot as he delivered the sort of tennis that used to see him win grand slams before needing a metal hip in a 6-3 6-2 win over Frenchman Mannarino.Andy's up and running...

TENNIS ・ 22 HOURS AGO