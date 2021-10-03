CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-NBA player arrested for allegedly faking Hawaii COVID test

By Katie Dowd
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former NBA player was among two Californians arrested in Hawaii after police say the pair uploaded faked COVID-19 test results into the Hawaii Safe Travels portal. All travelers to Hawaii must show negative tests for COVID before flying to the islands or face a 10-day mandatory quarantine period. According to Kauai police, Lazar Hayward Jr., 34, and Raven Randle, 33, flew Tuesday from Los Angeles on a direct American Airlines flight. Upon arrival at Lihue Airport, their pre-submitted COVID test results were flagged by the Hawaii Safe Travels system.

