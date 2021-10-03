Ex-NBA player arrested for allegedly faking Hawaii COVID test

Among the 18 former NBA players arrested Thursday for an alleged health insurance fraud scheme are five players Boston Celtics fans might remember supporting over the years. Federal prosecutors indicted former Celtics Tony Allen, Glen “Big Baby” Davis, Milt Palacio, Sebastian Telfair and Terrence Williams, and 13 other ex-NBA players for their alleged roles in an alleged health insurance scheme to defraud the NBA’s benefit plan of nearly $4 million, according to WNBC’s Jonathan Dienst, Tom Winter, John Chandler and Courtney Copenhagen. They face charges of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud as well as aggravated identity theft.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO