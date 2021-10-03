CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvestfest and Junkapalooza set for Oct. 17

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the fun fall event in eastern Montana that people drive for miles to attend. On Sunday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. the Glendive Harvestfest Junkapalooza will offer food, fun and shopping for all ages as we celebrate the local harvest and local artisan’s crafts and antiques. It’s the last farmers market of the season. Activities include horse drawn hayrides, entertainment, food vendors, unique shopping, salsa contest, cider press, a pumpkin patch, butter making and antique grain grinders for the kids to crank.

