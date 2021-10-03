Harvestfest and Junkapalooza set for Oct. 17

FRANKFORT — Autumn visitors to Frankfort have something else to look forward to besides fall colors; Frankfort Beer Week. Frankfort Beer Week, which features a variety of beer-centric food and drink specials at area restaurants and mini events throughout the week, begins on Oct. 4 and runs through Oct. 9. Rick Schmitt, co-owner of Stormcloud Brewing Company, said about 12 restaurants and other establishments were participating both in Frankfort and Elberta and Beyond.

