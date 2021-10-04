PS5 UK Restock: Currys, Very, Argos and other major PlayStation 5 stock updates

Last week was one of the busiest on record for PS5 restocks. Best Buy turned its PS5 restock into a massive in-store event across the US, while Sony offered multiple restocks throughout the week for anyone who is a part of PlayStation Direct. Despite these numerous restocks, however, getting your hands on a PS5 remains a challenge unless you're there the moment the consoles are available to click the buy button. If you're still hoping to snag one, the best place to get a console this week will almost certainly be through PlayStation Direct, though GameStop will also have some PS5 consoles in-store on Sept. 30. However, this will be limited to Atlanta, Dallas-Ft. Worth and New York City, so if you don't live near any of the aforementioned cities, your best bet will still likely be PlayStation Direct.

