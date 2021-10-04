Giants' lineup tailored to maximize bench usage in Game 162

Oct. 3—The Giants' lineup for Game 162 might appear a little unexpected, but if you've been following the team most of the year, it absolutely fits with their MO. Padres starter Reiss Knehr, a right-hander, isn't expected to go more than a few innings, so San Francisco's lineup is staggered for maximum and early bench use. Darin Ruf isn't starting, for instance, but the smart money is that he steps up in a tailor-made situation, especially with the Giants trying to nail down the NL West title with a win rather than hoping for a Dodgers loss to accomplish that for them.