49ers' George Kittle will play; Trey Sermon will remain lead back
Oct. 3—George Kittle, who has played all 140 snaps in the 49ers' past two games, will keep going. The All-Pro tight end will play Sunday against the Seahawks at Levi's Stadium with a calf injury that sidelined him for two practices during the week before he was limited in Friday's session. Kittle, who was listed as questionable, played in just eight games last year because of knee and foot injuries.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
