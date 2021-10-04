49ers' George Kittle will play; Trey Sermon will remain lead back

Kittle (calf) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. The sore calf Kittle picked up in Sunday's loss to the Packers looks like it may be more worrisome than initially anticipated, as the star tight end will miss his second straight practice as the 49ers prepare for a Week 4 matchup with the Seahawks. Kittle has proven in the past that he doesn't need a full slate of practice to suit up on game days, but his ability to get on the field in any capacity Friday would alleviate some of the concern fantasy managers may have about the health of his calf. Through three games, Kittle has yet to find paydirt, but he's recorded 15 receptions and has totaled 196 yards from scrimmage.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO