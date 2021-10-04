CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

NN Prediction Contest 2021 - Week 4 Results

By Steve Chavez
Bay Area Sports Page
Bay Area Sports Page
 5 days ago

This is a FanPost and does not necessarily reflect the views of Niners Nation's writers or editors. It does reflect the views of this particular fan though, which is as important as the views of Niners Nation's writers or editors.

www.ninersnation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bay Area Sports Page

The three best prop bets for 49ers/Cardinals on Sunday: Ground and Pound

If you were looking to make Sunday’s game a little more interesting, Michelle Magdziuk and I packed today’s Gold Digger’s podcast with tons of gambling and fantasy advice. Michelle is a researcher for the NFL Network and the Director of Content for Ball Blast Football, if you don’t know. So here are three of the best bets you can make in the 49ers game this week.
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

49ers OC Mike McDaniel details Trey Lance’s development and early-season expectations

The 49ers' offensive coaching staff had an uphill battle this season when the team decided to select quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick while retaining longtime starter Jimmy Garoppolo. In his press conference on Thursday, Niners offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel touched on how the staff has balanced Lance and Garoppolo’s abilities building their playbook and went into even greater detail about Lance’s development.
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

NLDS Game 1 Gamethread

It’s finally time to watch the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS. It’s been 190 days since the Giants began the season, with everyone carrying modest expectations. It’s been 1,823 days since the Giants last played a game in the postseason. And...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Bay Area Sports Page

Game 1 lineups

The San Francisco Giants are giving us lots of ammo as we build our excitement for Game 1 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Apparently not seeing any competitive advantage in waiting until the last possible moment to release their lineup for the series opener, the Giants went ahead and unveiled it in the early afternoon.
MLB
Bay Area Sports Page

The Shanaplan: Deebo Samuel and George Kittle account for 71% of the 49ers targets

Today's episode of The Shanaplan features a special guest as we preview the Arizona Cardinals. Blake Murphy of Revenge of the Birds joins Akash and me to preview:. I was the only one to pick the 49ers to win. This game will be ugly, low-scoring, and both of those things benefit the road team. Arizona has a high-flying offense. They're No. 2 in the NFL in EPA per play.
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

Avery Bradley is inevitable

The pre-season juggernaut Golden State Warriors rolled to a 2-0 record Wednesday night, defeating the Denver Nuggets 118-116 in San Francisco. It’s an unusually deep roster for the Warriors, who really only have one roster slot available and a plethora of contenders, though only one Steph Curry-endorsed candidate for the spot, Avery Bradley.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cle#Pts#Atl#Subscore Pts Pirate49er#Subscore Pts Mundanebeast#The Bones
Bay Area Sports Page

49ers open up as 5.5-point underdogs on the road against the Cardinals for Week 5

We haven’t turned the page on Week 4 yet. But, thanks to a new partnership with DraftKings, we’ll be releasing opening odds every Monday for the next 49ers game. The 49ers are 5.5-point underdogs to the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. The total on the game is 51.5. Vegas releases lookahead lines before the start of the NFL season. A month ago, the 49ers were one-point favorites against Arizona.
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

NFC West Roundup: A surprising favorite has emerged

CARDINALS 37, RAMS 20 - Arizona 4-0, Los Angeles 3-1 That’s right, after beating the defending Super Bowl champs and looking nearly unstoppable in the process, the Rams got turned into chumps trying to defend Kyler Murray and this high-flying Cardinals’ offense. While the league has come to expect magic from the freaky athlete, I don’t think anyone anticipated an out-of-sorts Stafford having issues keeping pace with McVay’s play-calling prowess.
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

Giants name Logan Webb Game 1 starter

The San Francisco Giants have named Logan Webb the starter for Game 1 of the NLDS this Friday, when the team will host either the Los Angeles Dodgers or St. Louis Cardinals. The Giants were deliberating between Webb and Kevin Gausman for the postseason opener, and while I didn’t expect an announcement until Friday, it doesn’t really put the team at a disadvantage to announce the move now.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Bay Area Sports Page

49ers-Seahawks preview: 5 Qs and As with Field Gulls

When the 49ers and the Seahawks meet for the first time this season, a long-running streak will come to an end. Either for the first time in the Carroll/Wilson era, the pair will lose three straight games, or for the first time in the Shanahan/Garoppolo era, the duo will lose back-to-back games. Needless to say, beyond just staying in the NFC West race, a lot is at stake this Sunday for both teams.
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

Gold Standard: Why does offense look so hard for the 49ers?

Outside of the first half against the Detroit Lions, offense has not come easy to the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco is 19th in total yards and 16th in both passing and rushing yards through three games. They are also 10th in points per game, mainly buoyed by their 41 point outburst against the Lions in Week 1. In addition to the statistics, anyone watching the game can see this offense methodically has been so far in 2021. Aside from the struggles of individual players that have been talked about, I wonder if the so-called Shanahan System has reached an inflection point. In today’s Gold Standard Podcast with Levin Black, I explained why the offense might have to evolve or die.
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

Bay Area Sports Page

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date with the latest sports news from around The Bay including, commentary analysis, photos and videos about the 49ers along with other sports teams around the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bay Area Sports Page keeps you connected with your favorite teams and games – all in one place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy