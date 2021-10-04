NN Prediction Contest 2021 - Week 4 Results

Outside of the first half against the Detroit Lions, offense has not come easy to the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco is 19th in total yards and 16th in both passing and rushing yards through three games. They are also 10th in points per game, mainly buoyed by their 41 point outburst against the Lions in Week 1. In addition to the statistics, anyone watching the game can see this offense methodically has been so far in 2021. Aside from the struggles of individual players that have been talked about, I wonder if the so-called Shanahan System has reached an inflection point. In today’s Gold Standard Podcast with Levin Black, I explained why the offense might have to evolve or die.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO