49ers' Garoppolo sidelined by calf injury, Trey Lance at QB in second half

We have some MAJOR 49ers news to get to. Jimmy Garoppolo has not been seen at 49ers practice in the lead up to the 49ers vs. Cardinals NFL week 5 game. Does that signal that 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance will be getting his first career start? Ian Rapoport of NFL Network tweeted that a “Trey Lance starting debut looms.” 49ers injury news: Jimmy Garoppolo has been on the 49ers injury report all week with a calf injury and during the Kyle Shanahan press conference he did say Garoppolo has a chance to play vs. Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals, but did say that if he plays, he’d be in pain.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO