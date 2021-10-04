CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers' Garoppolo sidelined by calf injury, Trey Lance at QB in second half

By Eric Branch, San Francisco Chronicle
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Oct. 3—Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is questionable to return to the 49ers' game against the Seahawks because of a calf injury he apparently suffered in the first half. Garoppolo played the first two quarters, but rookie Trey Lance replaced him for the opening drive of the second half. Garoppolo stood on the sideline without his helmet, about 15 yards away from head coach Kyle Shanahan, during the drive. He was briefly wearing a black device on his right calf.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance Aren't Involved in QB Battle, Kyle Shanahan Says

Even after the San Francisco 49ers suffered their first loss of the season Sunday night, head coach Kyle Shanahan clarified there is no quarterback controversy between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. "There's not a quarterback battle right now," Shanahan told reporters Wednesday. Garoppolo has 760 passing yards on the season...
NFL
NBC Sports

Lance takes over as 49ers QB after Jimmy G exits with calf injury

Has the Trey Lance era officially begun in Santa Clara?. When the 49ers came out of the locker room after halftime Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, Lance warmed up with center Alex Mack as Jimmy Garoppolo looked on without a helmet. The 49ers announced that Garoppolo sustained a calf injury and was questionable to return, meaning the second half would be Lance's show.
NFL
49erswebzone

Joe Montana’s advice to 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo regarding Trey Lance: ‘Be patient with it’

235 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Legendary San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana answered questions for Bleacher Report this week. Among the things Montana was asked was a question about how he dealt with having a backup quarterback waiting to take his job. Jimmy Garoppolo is the current starting quarterback for the 49ers, and has performed well in the first two games. But the team traded three first round draft picks for Trey Lance to eventually become the starter.
NFL
northwestgeorgianews.com

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) departs, Trey Lance takes over

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a calf injury during Sunday's 28-21 loss to the visiting Seattle Seahawks and sat out the second half. Rookie Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in last April's draft, took over at quarterback to start the second half. Lance had been used sparingly in special packages during the first three weeks of the season while Garoppolo remained the 49ers' No. 1 quarterback.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Yardbarker

Cardinals Injury Report: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Remains Out

Thursday's injury report confirmed that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remained out during practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. He came out of last week's game against the Seahawks with a calf injury, making way for rookie Trey Lance. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan did not rule out...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Seahawks#American Football
INFORUM

Ready or not, Trey Lance could be 49ers' starting QB

Amid questions about his scant usage of Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan explained Wednesday why the rookie quarterback had only played seven snaps in the first three games. "This isn't the preseason," the 49ers head coach said. On Sunday, it became evident why Lance had been limited to spot duty: He's...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

49ers News Today: Trey Lance STARTING Sunday vs. Cardinals? Jimmy Garoppolo Not Seen At Practice

We have some MAJOR 49ers news to get to. Jimmy Garoppolo has not been seen at 49ers practice in the lead up to the 49ers vs. Cardinals NFL week 5 game. Does that signal that 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance will be getting his first career start? Ian Rapoport of NFL Network tweeted that a “Trey Lance starting debut looms.” 49ers injury news: Jimmy Garoppolo has been on the 49ers injury report all week with a calf injury and during the Kyle Shanahan press conference he did say Garoppolo has a chance to play vs. Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals, but did say that if he plays, he’d be in pain.
NFL
49erswebzone

Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance for 49ers-Cardinals? John Lynch responds, provides update on George Kittle

232 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Today's practice will be very telling. Everyone wants to know which quarterback will head onto the field with the offense when the San Francisco 49ers take on the division-leading Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Will it be Jimmy Garoppolo, or will the team go with the rookie, Trey Lance?
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy