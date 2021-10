As you prepare for Billions season 5 episode 12 next week, do you want to know more about it?. There are a few different things worth stating all about this pivotal episode, but of course, it begins with noting that this is going to be the big season 5 finale. Whatever transpires here will move us directly into the next season of the show. “No Direction Home” is the title and that implies a sense of hopelessness … and we do think it’d help if we could get there with some of these characters.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO