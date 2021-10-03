Seneca Marching Band Begins Season With Win

Tabernacle, NJ -The Seneca Marching Band began their season on a high note, taking 1st place in their competition at Bordentown High School on September 18th. “An early season win is always a great way to start the year,” noted Seneca Marching Band Director Grady Barber. “We didn’t know what to expect going in, especially considering the universal toll COVID has had on every music program – locally and globally. It was great to be able to not only perform, but also support other programs who have put themselves in a position to grow through these changes,” he explained.