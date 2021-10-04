CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Billions' Bids Farewell to Longtime Cast Member; Season 6 With Corey Stoll to Premiere in January

By Cynthia Littleton
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “No Direction Home,” the Season 5 finale episode of Showtime drama “Billions.”. Damian Lewis has signed off of “Billions” after a five-season run as the alpha-male hedge fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod. More from Variety. Showtime Releases 'Billions' Season 5 Trailer...

