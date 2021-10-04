CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

ESPN's Steve Levy: Chargers 'One of the Stories of the League' Entering MNF

By Chris Hayre
chargers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN's Steve Levy and NFL Network's Omar Ruiz were guests on the latest edition of Chargers Weekly to preview Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders on "Monday Night Football." Download and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network wherever you get your podcasts. Matt "Money" Smith will serve as co-host of Chargers Weekly all season long.

www.chargers.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jon Gruden Reacts To What Joey Bosa Said About Derek Carr

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa had a fantastic performance on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, as he finished the game with two quarterback hits, a sack and a forced fumble. During his postgame press conference, Bosa was asked about the Chargers’ crucial win over a division...
NFL
chatsports.com

Raiders Fans Wail On Chargers Supporter During 'MNF' Game Fight

The NFL's fighting problem clearly ain't going away ... 'cause TMZ Sports has obtained more video of fans scrapping in the stands -- and, once again, it's violent. The latest melee went down Monday night during the Chargers vs. Raiders game at SoFi Stadium ... when a Bolts supporter grew upset with a Silver-And-Black-clad fan in his row.
NFL
Outsider.com

Raiders Fans Pummel Guy in Chargers Jersey on ‘MNF’: VIDEO

Yes, we’re talking to you Raiders and Chargers fans. Is it something in the air at the brand new SoFi Stadium? Or have folks forgotten their manners?. Check out this fight that happened during Monday Night Football as the Raiders and Chargers played on the field. TMZ obtained exclusive video...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Levy
Bleacher Report

Joey Bosa Calls Referees 'Really Pathetic' After Chargers Win vs. Raiders on MNF

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was critical of the officiating following L.A.'s 28-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. When asked after the game about an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against him in the fourth quarter, Bosa told reporters: "I didn't even know they called the f--king penalty on me because I was fuming. But, I mean, refs are blind, simple. I'm sorry, but you're blind, like open your eyes and do your job. It's so bad it's unbelievable."
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Raiders vs Chargers MNF Betting Trends

(Line: -3, O/U 51) Among the relevant trends here, the Raiders are 24-27 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$570 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, Oakland/Las Vegas posted subpar ATS marks when playing on the road (11-14 ... minus-$440) and facing AFC competition (19-20 ... minus-$320). However, when playing on Monday Night Football since 2018, the Raiders own solid ATS marks with overall record (4-1 ... $290), facing AFC teams (3-0 ... $300) and serving as the betting underdog (4-1 ... $290). After three weeks of 2021 play, the prodigious Las Vegas offense ranks first overall in total offense (471.0 yards per game), first in passing offense (averaging 379.7 per week), and sixth in scoring (30.0 points per game). The only downside: The Raiders have the league's 25th-ranked rushing offense, averaging 91.3 ground yards per game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Mnf#Nfl Network#American Football#Chargers Weekly#The Las Vegas Raiders#Chargers Com#Chiefs#Afl#Afc
zonecoverage.com

5 Numbers That Tell the Story of the Chiefs-Chargers game

The Kansas City Chiefs fell under .500 for the first time since Patrick Mahomes has taken over under center. After a Sunday afternoon of sloppy football and turnover-laden play, the Chiefs fell to the Los Angeles Chargers 30-24 and now have lost two straight. Whether it was an interception that popped off the shoulder of Marcus Kemp or a Tyreek Hill fumble deep in Chargers territory, the Chiefs couldn’t seem to get out of their own way today. Ultimately, these self-inflicted wounds ended up costing them the game.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL forecast: Stage set for Raiders-Chargers shootout on ‘MNF’

The Silver and Black have been the gold standard for NFL over bettors since the start of last season. The Raiders finished the 2020 regular season with the league’s best over-under record at 12-3-1 and are 2-1 this season for a 14-4-1 over run (78 percent). It’s been said that...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Sharp bettors play both sides of Raiders-Chargers line on ‘MNF’

At different numbers, respected sports bettors are on both sides of the Raiders-Chargers matchup on “Monday Night Football.”. Los Angeles opened as a 3-point home favorite Sunday and was bet up to -3½ on Monday after Right Angle Sports, a highly regarded handicapping service, released a play on the Chargers -3.
NFL
GamingToday

Las Vegas Raiders Vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds: MNF Betting Preview

NFL · Mon (10/4) @ 8:15pm ET — LV Raiders at LA Chargers. Here is a closer look at Monday night’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and host LA Chargers. Weather is no object. Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) at LA Chargers (2-1) Time: 8:15 p.m. EDT. Line: Chargers by...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
milehighsports.com

BetMGM Promo Gives $200 TD Bonus for Raiders-Chargers MNF

Shockingly enough, the Raiders and Chargers are playing for first place in the AFC West on Monday Night Football. Although this game could go either way for bettors, BetMGM is giving away an easy touchdown bonus promo. BetMGM is giving new users the chance to win a $200 touchdown bonus...
NFL
chargers

Looking Back at Drew Brees’s Charger Days

Prior to Drew Brees's first NFL season in the broadcast booth and no longer behind center, he visited the team that drafted him back in 2001: the Chargers. This story ran following Drew Brees's Chargers Training Camp visit on August 19, 2021. All quotes are from an interview with Brees that day.
NFL
chargers

What are the Las Vegas Raiders Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, quarterback Derek Carr, and more in the lead up to the Week 4 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers. "They've had it going on offense for a while since [Justin] Herbert showed up, you know Philip Rivers had a great run there. They've been a good offensive team seems like every year. They've got some weapons outside that can do damage; they have a great creative runner, [Austin] Ekeler. Quarterback's a great player, he's really something else to watch. He can throw, he can run, he's smart, he makes good decisions, and they have a creative scheme so it will be a big challenge for us. A big-time challenge."
NFL
USA Today

Lightning delays MNF kickofff between Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers

Only in Los Angeles kids. Only in LA. The kickoff for Monday night’s NFL matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium has been delayed until 8:55 p.m. ET. The reason? Lightning in LA. SoFi is a covered stadium. However, ESPN’s Suzy Kolber explained parts...
NFL
Yardbarker

Chargers vs Raiders MNF Game Delayed for Weather

The Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) were scheduled to play at 5:15 p.m. pacific, but it is being delayed due to a storm hitting Southern California. It is pouring rain in Los Angeles, plus there is a lot of lightning in the area. The video board for SoFi Stadium went down for a couple of minutes, and it had to be reset.
NFL
SportsGrid

NFL Week 4 MNF Recap: Los Angeles Chargers Fantasy Standouts

The Los Angeles Chargers‘ game plan was to attack the Raiders‘ linebackers, mainly when they got into the red zone. Although the Chargers had three passing touchdowns, Justin Herbert threw for only 212 yards. Their rushing attack accounted for 168 yards on the ground. We’re now seeing a Los Angeles team that’s shown some versatility in how it can attack its opponents.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy