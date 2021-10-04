ESPN's Steve Levy: Chargers 'One of the Stories of the League' Entering MNF

(Line: -3, O/U 51) Among the relevant trends here, the Raiders are 24-27 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$570 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, Oakland/Las Vegas posted subpar ATS marks when playing on the road (11-14 ... minus-$440) and facing AFC competition (19-20 ... minus-$320). However, when playing on Monday Night Football since 2018, the Raiders own solid ATS marks with overall record (4-1 ... $290), facing AFC teams (3-0 ... $300) and serving as the betting underdog (4-1 ... $290). After three weeks of 2021 play, the prodigious Las Vegas offense ranks first overall in total offense (471.0 yards per game), first in passing offense (averaging 379.7 per week), and sixth in scoring (30.0 points per game). The only downside: The Raiders have the league's 25th-ranked rushing offense, averaging 91.3 ground yards per game.
