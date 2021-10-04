ESPN's Steve Levy: Chargers 'One of the Stories of the League' Entering MNF

Notable comments from Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, quarterback Derek Carr, and more in the lead up to the Week 4 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers. "They've had it going on offense for a while since [Justin] Herbert showed up, you know Philip Rivers had a great run there. They've been a good offensive team seems like every year. They've got some weapons outside that can do damage; they have a great creative runner, [Austin] Ekeler. Quarterback's a great player, he's really something else to watch. He can throw, he can run, he's smart, he makes good decisions, and they have a creative scheme so it will be a big challenge for us. A big-time challenge."

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO