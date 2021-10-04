CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil falls ahead of OPEC+ supply policy meeting

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Oil fell on Monday ahead of an OPEC+ supply policy meeting here that may decide whether a recent rally in prices can be sustained as the world fitfully recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brent crude was down 24 cents or 0.3% at $79.04 per barrel by 0143 GMT. It rose 1.5% last week, its fourth weekly gain in a row. U.S. oil dropped by 27 cents or 0.4% to $75.61, after rising for the past six weeks.

Oil prices have risen amid supply disruptions and recovering global demand, pushing Brent last week to an almost three-year high above $80.

Risk appetite has been “boosted by growing confidence in a strong pick up in global growth ... as investors are focused on the upcoming OPEC+ meeting”, ANZ Research said in a note.

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, is scheduled to meet later in the day.

The group is facing pressure from some countries to produce more to help lower prices as demand has recovered faster than expected in certain parts of the world.

OPEC+ agreed in July to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day every month until at least April 2022 to phase out 5.8 million bpd of existing cuts. But four OPEC+ sources told Reuters recently that producers were considering adding more than that deal envisaged.

The earliest any increase would take place would be November since OPEC+’s last meeting has decided October volumes.

The oil price rally has also been fuelled by an even bigger increase in gas prices here that have spiked 300% and are trading around $200 per barrel in comparable terms, prompting switching to fuel oil and other crude products for generating electricity and other industrial needs. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Reuters

Oil prices surge; U.S. crude touches high above $80 a barrel

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday, upmore than 4% on the week as a global energy crunch has boosted prices to their highest since 2014 and prompted China to demand increased coal production. With global energy demand growing, OPEC and allied producers have said they...
CRUDE OIL PULLS BACK ON RISE IN STOCKPILES

The EIA (Energy Information Administration) reported an unexpected rise in crude supplies last week, which triggered some profit taking among oil traders. News from one of the leading natural gas producers looking to increase supplies also exerted some pressure on oil prices. Note: Company News is a promotional service of...
EIA reports a weekly natural-gas supply climb of 118 billion cubic feet

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 118 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct. 1. That was larger than the average increase of 111 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.288 trillion cubic feet, down 532 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 176 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, November natural gas was down 13.4 cents, or 2.4%, at $5.541 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.511 shortly before the data.
Russia promises to boost gas supplies to Europe

Russia has the potential to boost natural gas supplies to Europe where surging gas prices have ramped up pressure on consumers, the Kremlin said Thursday.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said existing gas transit routes allow for bolstering supplies before the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline that is intended to bring Russian gas to Germany begins operating. “There is a potential,” Peskov said during a conference call with reporters. “It all depends on demand, contractual obligations and commercial agreements.”Europe’s soaring gas prices dropped Thursday, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested his country could sell more gas to European...
