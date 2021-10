Allina Health and Jaspr Health announced a partnership Wednesday with the goal of reducing suicides throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. This partnership will include the use of Jaspr Health’s suicide prevention digital platform for people who are at risk for suicide and seeking psychiatric crisis services from one of the twelve emergency departments at Allina Health. Allina Health and Jaspr Health are developing how the process will happen, but the hope is that this service will enhance care for patients who are receiving treatment through one of the emergency departments.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO