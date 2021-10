Shepard (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger, both Shepard and Darius Slayton (hamstring) were at the Giants' practice facility Thursday, but head coach Joe Judge suggested that both wideouts would merely work with trainers behind the scenes. With neither receiver having taken any reps through the first two practices of the week, both appear to be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game in New Orleans. Kadarius Toney is the most likely candidate to step in as the Giants' slot receiver if Shepard is ruled out.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO