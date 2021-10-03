CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Squid Game’ Is the Most Disturbing Show I’ve Ever Seen

By David Laguerre
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a little over 40 minutes into the first episode of Squid Game when my eyebrow arched in confusion, I squinted closer at the TV, and, without realizing it, stopped breathing. Over the next minute, I reflexively started to lean back into my couch, as if my body was trying to run away from the TV, and began to make this weird combination gasp-yelp sound. I sort of shielded my eyes, but also couldn’t look away. I wonder if I’ll ever stop thinking about it?

