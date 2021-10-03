This is why AEW is king right now

Ruby Soho came into AEW with a splash, debuting for All Elite as the last entrant in the Battle Royale at All Out. Since then she's traded shots with Britt Baker on the microphone and taken her on for the Championship on this week's Dynamite and despite the loss, the future is pretty bright for the star in AEW. During the newest episode of Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, Soho talked a bit about being released by WWE and how shocked she was by the release, and to this day she still doesn't know why she was released from the company.

WWE ・ 14 DAYS AGO