Missouri man trying to sell catalytic converter online arrested after ‘large bag of meth’ seen in ad

By KTLA, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

( KTL:A ) – A Missouri sheriff’s department issued a reminder to people this week after a social media ad led to an arrest: keep your drugs out of online photographs.

The sheriff was tipped off by an eagle-eyed citizen who noticed someone trying to sell a catalytic converter online had posted a picture Tuesday night that included a “large bag of meth and syringe” in the background, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office reported.

On Wednesday, detectives went to the man’s home and served a search warrant.

“You can imagine his surprise!!” Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader wrote in a Facebook post . “He still had 48 grams of meth and a pistol that he is forbidden to own! We have now provided him a new place to stay.”

The Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as James Kertz, according to television station KY3 in Springfield, Missouri.

A jail record indicated the 38-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked on suspicion of drug-related offenses.

Deputies said that Kertz wasn’t aware the photo showed the narcotics, KY3 reported.

“Take note, if you are selling items on social media, make sure your drugs are not in the background!” Rader wrote on Facebook.

And for those interested in purchasing the catalytic converter: unfortunately, the item is not currently for sale anymore, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

