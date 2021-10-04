CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, MI

Firefighter Injured In Crawford County House Fire

By 9and10news Site Staff
 5 days ago
Frederic Fire and EMS were called to a house fire on Kolka Creek Rd. around 7 Sunday morning.

First arriving crews made entry and determined nobody was inside the burning building.

One Frederic Firefighter was transported to the hospital as a precaution for injuries received while gaining control of the fire.

The chief says the firefighter has since returned to work and the fire was under control in about 25 minutes.

The Michigan Fire Marshal and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

