Editorial: Seasonal depression is approaching, take care of yourself
Fall is rounding the corner. More than a third of the semester is over. And, seemingly, everything is ramping up. Academic work is piling up and becoming more demanding. COVID-19 is a still pressing background stressor that we cannot help but be affected by. And although many of us may welcome the fall weather as a reprieve from the heat, the colder season comes with its own set of unique challenges.www.dailytarheel.com
Comments / 0