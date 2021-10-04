CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Editorial: Seasonal depression is approaching, take care of yourself

Daily Tar Heel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall is rounding the corner. More than a third of the semester is over. And, seemingly, everything is ramping up. Academic work is piling up and becoming more demanding. COVID-19 is a still pressing background stressor that we cannot help but be affected by. And although many of us may welcome the fall weather as a reprieve from the heat, the colder season comes with its own set of unique challenges.

