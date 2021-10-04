CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marblehead, MA

Beloved Marblehead sleigh slides into home

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recently restored Sanborn Sleigh has found a permanent home in Abbot Hall. Previously Abbot Hall was only the holiday home of the sleigh where it went on display, filled with holiday packages, each December. But at a recent meeting, the selectmen approved permanently locating the historic sleigh in the auditorium, according to the Historical Commission. The sleigh was previously stored in the Gun House, which has no environmental controls and was deemed unsuitable for long-term storage of the sleigh.

