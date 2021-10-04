Braves 5, Mets 0—Gentle into that good night
The Mets were shut out by Charlie Morton and the Braves bullpen, dropping their final game of the 2021 season by a score of 5-0. Noah Syndergaard started for the Mets, making just his second appearance of 2021, but unfortunately his second appearance did not go as well as his first. Jorge Soler led off the inning with a hooking solo homer down the left field line. The Braves added another run off Syndergaard on back-to-back hits from Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley before Syndergaard was able to put the inning to bed.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0