Braves 5, Mets 0—Gentle into that good night

Another intriguing move: the Braves optioned Sean Newcomb to Gwinnett. Newk’s been decent since returning, so I thought he had a chance at making the roster for the NLDS. I wouldn’t totally count it out. Perhaps the Braves just want to see what they have in Dylan Lee and Spencer Strider. If one or both impresses enough to earn a roster spot, Newk’s odds of participating in the playoffs plummet. We’ll see how severe the injury to Santana is, but he will be available to come off the IL in time for the NLDS if he’s healthy and is needed.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO