Braves 5, Mets 0—Gentle into that good night

By Amazin' Avenue
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets were shut out by Charlie Morton and the Braves bullpen, dropping their final game of the 2021 season by a score of 5-0. Noah Syndergaard started for the Mets, making just his second appearance of 2021, but unfortunately his second appearance did not go as well as his first. Jorge Soler led off the inning with a hooking solo homer down the left field line. The Braves added another run off Syndergaard on back-to-back hits from Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley before Syndergaard was able to put the inning to bed.

Division champion Braves set to host Mets

The Atlanta Braves won't have to worry about the results of the final series of the year against the New York Mets, who come to town to begin a three-game series on Friday. The Braves removed all the intrigue when they swept the Philadelphia Phillies and nailed down their fourth straight NL Eastchampionship with a 5-3 win on Thursday.
MLB
Nimmo 2 HRs, leads Megill, Mets over Braves 4-3

ATLANTA (AP) — Brandon Nimmo hit two solo home runs, Tylor Megill allowed one hit in five scoreless innings and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3, snapping the NL East champions’ six-game winning streak. One night after clinching their fourth straight division title, the Braves played just three regulars, second baseman Ozzie Albies, left fielder Eddie Rosario and Austin Riley, who moved from third to first base. Megill didn’t allow a first hit until Albies singled to center with one out in bottom of the fourth. Nimmo homered in the fifth and again in the seventh.
MLB
New York Mets to visit the Atlanta Braves

New York Mets (77-83, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (86-73, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (1-4, 5.73 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Braves: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -130, Mets +110; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and New York will...
MLB
Braves shutout Mets to close out regular season

Jorge Soler homered to lead off the game and the Atlanta Braves never looked back as they closed out the regular season with a 5-0 win over the New York Mets. Soler got things started quickly for the Braves as he jumped on an 0-1 fastball from Syndergaard and drove it out to left for an early 1-0 lead. The ball left the bat with an exit velocity of 117.9 mph.
MLB
Brandon Nimmo homers twice as Mets beat Braves, 4-3

Of all the decisions the Mets must make this winter, some of the most difficult will revolve around their so-called “core” — a group of homegrown players that, since late in the 2018 season, has constituted the bulk of their lineup most nights. When Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, Dominic Smith, Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Davis began gelling the following summer, that group seemed prime to lead the Mets to perennial postseason success.
MLB
Braves, in playoff-prep mode, host Mets

The Atlanta Braves will continue to give their starters time off now that they've clinched their spot in the postseason. On Saturday, when they host the New York Mets in the season's penultimate game, they'll take it a step farther and use a bullpen game. The Braves will start Jesse...
MLB
Riley drives in 2, Braves beat Mets 5-0, head to playoffs

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley drove in two runs with two hits and the Atlanta Braves looked postseason ready in a 5-0 win over Noah Syndergaard and the New York Mets in the final regular season game for both teams. Syndergaard allowed two runs, including a leadoff homer to Jorge Soler, in his one scheduled inning. It was Syndergaard’s second start after returning from Tommy John surgery. The Mets were held to three hits. They suffered one final letdown in their disappointing season. The NL East champion Braves won the season series 10-9.
MLB
Tylor Megill ends rookie season on high note as Mets top Braves

ATLANTA – Tylor Megill’s respectable rookie season received a proper sendoff Friday night. In his final 2021 start, the right-hander fired five shutout innings, allowing only one hit, in the Mets’ 4-3 victory over the Braves at Truist Park. A June addition to the rotation with the Mets in desperate need of arms, Megill finished with a 4.52 ERA in 18 starts for the team.
MLB
