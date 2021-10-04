CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delay sought in Nikolas Cruz’s jailhouse battery trial after lead defense attorney falls ill

By AUSTEN ERBLAT
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Attorneys for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz want the first day of jury selection in his battery on a law enforcement case delayed, saying his lead attorney has been seriously ill for the previous few days. Jury selection in that case was set for Monday morning, but an emergency motion...

www.miamiherald.com

editorials24.com

Why Parkland shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz cried in court

He has courtroom outbursts down to a fine art. Accused Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s lawyers gave him colored pencils and part of a Pokémon coloring book to soothe him after he burst into tears in court Wednesday, according to reports. But the move was swiftly challenged by prosecutors and...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Battery Trial Hearing For Nikolas Cruz Focuses On Jury Instructions

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A judge heard several motions on Thursday before Nikolas Cruz’s jail brawl trial gets under way. Among the issues discussed was specific language the defense wants as part of jury instructions. Final jury selection is expected to happen on Monday October 18 with the trial getting under way on Tuesday, October 19. Earlier in the week, jury proceedings took a turn when the prosecution asked Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to stop the defense from allowing Cruz to use colored pencils and coloring books in court. The 23-year-old Cruz received the pencils from his attorneys Wednesday after he became upset. Cruz’s attorneys said they only gave him colored pencils, and not coloring books, and that the state should not be concerned with what he does in court. Prosecutors, however, called it a ploy to convince potential jurors that Cruz is a child and has mental health issues. Judge Scherer ordered the pencils removed after guards said they posed a safety hazard. Cruz is charged with attacking a jail guard nine months after he allegedly killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The shooting trial has not been scheduled.  
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
New York Post

Florida man admits threatening to kill Derek Chauvin’s defense attorney

A Florida man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill the defense attorney of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, federal prosecutors said. William John Hartnett, 42, of Coral Gables, admitted Wednesday to calling the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association — which funded Chauvin’s defense in the May 2020 murder of George Floyd — and leaving a menacing 18-second voicemail on April 6 for defense attorney Eric Nelson.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Nikolas Cruz Jail House Battery Trial Could Have Implications For His Parkland Massacre Trial

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Jury selection continued Wednesday at the Broward County Courthouse for confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz’s battery trial. During the proceeding, the prosecution asked Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to stop the defense from allowing Cruz to use colored pencils and coloring books in court. Nikolas Cruz has colored pencils removed from him in court on day two of jury selection proceedings in trial for brawl with jail guard on Oct. 6, 2021. (CBS4) They called it a ploy to convince potential jurors that Cruz is a child and has mental health issues. Cruz’s attorneys said they only gave him colored pencils,...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Jury Selection Underway For Confessed Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Jail Brawl Trial

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Jury selection proceedings are underway for the upcoming trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz who is accused of attacking a Broward jail guard. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer is questioning 32 jurors at a time, making it clear this case is not about the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. “Although Nikolas Cruz is the accused in the Parkland shooting, we are not here for the Parkland shooting. It is important to emphasize that you are not, that is you are not, being asked to serve as a juror on the Parkland shooting case,” said Scherer. The...
PARKLAND, FL
Law.com

Florida School Massacre Suspect's Jail Brawl Trial Delayed

The trial of the suspect in the 2018 Florida high school massacre for fighting a jail guard was delayed because his lead lawyer on the case is seriously ill. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled that jury selection in Nikolas Cruz’s trial on jail battery charges will now begin on Tuesday and testimony will begin Oct. 19, eight days later than scheduled. Cruz’s primary public defender on the battery case, David Wheeler, was hospitalized for three days with an undisclosed illness and will likely need several weeks to recover, according to court documents and courtroom discussion.
LAW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
arcamax.com

Jailhouse assault trial for accused Parkland shooter starting despite last-minute plea for delay

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected a defense effort to delay the opening of the jailhouse assault trial of the Parkland shooter. The Broward Public Defender’s Office sought the delay over the weekend after their lead attorney on the case, David Wheeler, fell ill. Details about the ailment were not disclosed, but officials said it was not COVID-related and will involve some time for rehabilitation.
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

Judge denies motion to dismiss Nikolas Cruz jail attack case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A motion to dismiss the case against Nikolas Cruz for an attack on a jail guard captured on surveillance camera was denied by a Broward judge Thursday. Cruz’s defense argued that surveillance video prior to the scuffle was not preserved, denying him a fair trial. Lawyers...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Video of Nikolas Cruz jail attack debated ahead of trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Nikolas Cruz was in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom Tuesday for an evidentiary hearing related to the case involving charges he attacked a jail guard in November 2018, nine months after the Parkland shooting. The defense wants the judge to consider throwing that case out, or to...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
News4Jax.com

Nikolas Cruz to stand trial Monday

Nikolas Cruz, accused of killing 17 people at a Florida high school, will stand trial Monday over attacking a detention deputy. However, Cruz's attorneys want the entire case dismissed.
LAW
CBS Miami

Defense Motions To Get Video Tossed Out Showing Nikolas Cruz Attacking Broward Jail Guard

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Nikolas Cruz went before a judge Tuesday for a hearing regarding the attack of a Broward jail guard back in November of 2018. The incident was caught on camera. The defense made a motion to get that video thrown out for, what they refer to, as a failure to preserve evidence. Video from the jail appears to show Cruz walking around tables in a common area. He exchanged words with BSO Detention Sergeant Raymond Beltran, gives Beltran the finger, and rushes him. The defense claimed the video needed to be tossed out out, saying BSO did not properly respond to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Hearing Held To Discuss Nikolas Cruz’s Upcoming Trial In BSO Employee Battery Case

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – The confessed Parkland school shooter was back in court Tuesday. A hearing was held to discuss Nikolas Cruz’s upcoming trial in the battery case involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office employee. According to BSO, Cruz attacked a guard at the jail and it was caught on surveillance video. The defense is arguing the case be dismissed. The judge ordered a recess, but is expected to rule on the request soon. The trial is scheduled to begin on Monday.
PARKLAND, FL
Miami Herald

Attorney for slain Florida student’s family: Orange sheriff’s defense of investigation is ‘shameful’

ORLANDO, Fla. — The attorney for Miya Marcano’s family on Friday continued to criticize the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for its investigation into the 19-year-old’s disappearance and death, calling the sheriff’s defense of the agency’s work “totally insulting.”. “It was shameful to say that no matter what they did or...
ORLANDO, FL
KVOE

Thomas Staggs’ defense attorney withdraws, delaying trial in animal cruelty case

Trial for Thomas Staggs on animal cruelty charges was supposed to take place next week in Lyon County District Court. That has now been delayed. Defense attorney Rick Meier withdrew as part of what was supposed to be a final pretrial hearing Wednesday. Staggs now has to file a financial affidavit and may qualify for a court-appointed attorney, depending on those results. A hearing at 4 pm Oct. 13 — the day after trial was supposed to begin — will now determine the way forward on Staggs’ defense team. At least for now, this puts an indefinite hold on the upcoming trial.
LYON COUNTY, KS
thesfnews.com

District Attorney’s Office Announces Guilty Verdict In Domestic Violence Trial

SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, September 30, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office that a jury reached five guilty verdicts in a misdemeanor domestic violence trail against Anthony Macias. The jury convicted on all five counts including one count of Domestic Battery (PC 243(e)(1)) and four counts of Violating a Domestic Violence Restraining Order (PC 273.6(a)). The victim did not cooperate with the prosecution in the case–and instead testified for the defense–the jury heard independent evidence that established Macias’s guilt, and convicted him accordingly.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Miami Herald

DOJ won’t bring charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake

The Department of Justice will not pursue civil rights charges against the cop who shot Jacob Blake last summer, partially paralyzing him. On Aug. 23, 2020, while responding to a report of a domestic dispute in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Officer Rusten Sheskey responded to the call and shot at Blake seven times.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

