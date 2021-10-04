Delay sought in Nikolas Cruz’s jailhouse battery trial after lead defense attorney falls ill

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A judge heard several motions on Thursday before Nikolas Cruz’s jail brawl trial gets under way. Among the issues discussed was specific language the defense wants as part of jury instructions. Final jury selection is expected to happen on Monday October 18 with the trial getting under way on Tuesday, October 19. Earlier in the week, jury proceedings took a turn when the prosecution asked Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to stop the defense from allowing Cruz to use colored pencils and coloring books in court. The 23-year-old Cruz received the pencils from his attorneys Wednesday after he became upset. Cruz’s attorneys said they only gave him colored pencils, and not coloring books, and that the state should not be concerned with what he does in court. Prosecutors, however, called it a ploy to convince potential jurors that Cruz is a child and has mental health issues. Judge Scherer ordered the pencils removed after guards said they posed a safety hazard. Cruz is charged with attacking a jail guard nine months after he allegedly killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The shooting trial has not been scheduled.

