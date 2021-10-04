CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan's new PM Kishida says virus fight 'top priority'

By Shingo ITO, Sara HUSSEIN, STR, Kazuhiro NOGI, Philip FONG
AFP
AFP
 10 days ago
Kishida is widely considered a safe pair of hands, who commands support from his own faction within the LDP /AFP

Japan's new prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged to combat the pandemic with fresh stimulus and fight income inequality after lawmakers voted him leader of the world's third-largest economy on Monday.

The soft-spoken 64-year-old from a Hiroshima political family made his first speech as premier hours after unveiling his cabinet, a mix of holdovers and newcomers.

"I'm determined to fulfil my duty with all my strength and all my heart," he said, calling measures to counter Covid-19 "top priority".

"I will swiftly take economic measures to support those who have been considerably affected by the new coronavirus."

He announced a general election on October 31, slightly earlier than expected, in which the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition party are widely expected to retain power.

However, they could be vulnerable to losing some seats, with the public unhappy about the government's virus response.

Having beaten popular vaccine chief Taro Kono last week to claim LDP leadership, Kishida easily won Monday's vote in parliament to confirm him as prime minister thanks to the party's commanding majority.

Kishida's cabinet includes three women /JAPAN POOL / JIJI PRESS/AFP

The new leader said he wanted to distribute the benefits of growth more evenly in society.

"I aim to create a new capitalism... in order for our country to open the way to the future," he said.

He also pledged to further digitalise society, partly through investment in green tech and AI, adding that he intends to attend the upcoming G20 and COP26 summits online.

- New cabinet -

Kishida is widely considered a safe pair of hands, who commands support from his own faction within the LDP and is not expected to veer significantly from the government's existing policies.

Kishida is not expected to veer significantly from the government's existing policies /JIJI PRESS/AFP/File

His election came after former prime minister Yoshihide Suga announced he would not stand for the LDP leadership after just one year in office.

Kishida's new cabinet includes more than a dozen fresh faces but holdovers from the Suga government largely populate the most important positions.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who has taken the lead in negotiating key trade deals, and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi -- brother of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe -- both retained their jobs.

The finance portfolio will go to Shunichi Suzuki, who is replacing his own brother-in-law Taro Aso.

The cabinet includes three women, among them Kishida's one-time rival for the leadership, Seiko Noda, who was named minister in charge of addressing Japan's declining birthrate.

"The Kishida cabinet aims at balance with consideration given to major factions, young lawmakers, and neighbouring countries," said Junichi Makino, SMBC Nikko Securities chief economist.

"It's the kind of cabinet formation that reflects Kishida, who works not to make enemies."

- Election looms -

Fumio Kishida easily won a vote in parliament confirming him as prime minister /AFP

US President Joe Biden offered his congratulations to Kishida, saying the "historic partnership" between the two nations will continue.

As prime minister, Kishida faces a raft of challenges, from the post-pandemic economic recovery to confronting military threats from North Korea and from China, Japan's biggest trading partner.

"We need to continue our dialogue (with China). On the other hand, cooperating with our allies and friends, we are going to say firmly what we have to say. That's an important stance," he said.

And raising the emotional issue of Japanese people who Tokyo believes were abducted by North Korea, Kishida said he was willing to meet the reclusive country's leader Kim Jong Un to discuss the issue "without conditions".

Fumio Kishida will replace outgoing prime minister Yoshihide Suga, who served just one year in office /AFP

Suga's government saw its approval ratings slump as it struggled to tackle waves of infection, including a record virus spike over the summer while the Olympics were being held in Tokyo.

Much of Japan has been under virus emergency measures for a large part of the year, with the restrictions finally lifting last week as new infections decline.

More than 60 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated, but there are concerns that the healthcare system could easily become overwhelmed again in a new virus wave.

Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Antelope Valley Press

Ex-diplomat Kishida wins Japan party vote for new PM

TOKYO — Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party’s leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister, facing the tasks of reviving a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington to counter growing regional security risks. Kishida replaces outgoing party...
POLITICS
techstartups.com

Meet Russian Avangard, the world’s fastest nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that’s 20 to 27 times faster than the speed of sound; can hit any target on Earth within an hour

With conflict brewing in Taiwan, the major military powers—China, Russia, and the United States—are taking military technology to the next frontier–outer space. In a never-ending quest to find weapons that will give each country a qualitative military edge over friend and foe alike, the three superpowers, including India, are developing a new type of weapon ultra-fast “hypersonic” missiles that can hit targets anywhere on Earth within an hour.
MILITARY
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
columbuspost.com

North Korea: Soldiers severely beaten at martial arts festival

At a “serious martial art” ceremony, North Korean soldiers showed what they could do on Monday. Kim Jong Un applauded from your audience seat. A soldier is also shown allowing himself to be beaten with a wooden stick. 6/6. All of these scenes show the “defensive ability” of men. At...
POLITICS
Washington Post

80,000 Green Cards Are About to Disappear From the U.S.

The Biden administration has acknowledged that in the last fiscal year the U.S. failed to issue roughly 80,000 green cards that should have been given to legal immigrant workers. The shortfall adds to a backlog of more than 1 million people waiting to receive employment-based visas. Congress should ensure those green cards are used — and then set about fixing a system that pointlessly burdens skilled immigrants and the businesses that employ them.
IMMIGRATION
