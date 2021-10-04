Fixing your old smartphone instead of tossing it could help the climate crisis, ﻿experts say

For three days in August, 7 billion tons of rain fell on the peak of Greenland, which is just not the largest amount since records began 71 years back, but the first time we know that rain, not snow, fell on the country’s highest peak. Wildfires in Siberia broke another terrifying record for annual fire-related emissions of carbon dioxide, losing almost 19,300 square miles (500,000 square kilometers) of vegetation to the fires. And in the same month, the latest (sixth) scientific report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change sounded the emergency alarm yet again on the need for “strong and sustained reductions in emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases” to try and save a common future for us all.

