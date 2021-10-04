CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 3 killed, 31 injured in Chicago weekend violence

Cover picture for the articleChicago police have had their hands full this weekend with dozens of shootings happening citywide, the victim's ages range from 16 to 68-years-old.

2-year-old among 15 wounded in citywide shootings Friday

CHICAGO - A 2-year-old girl was among 15 people wounded in citywide shootings Friday. The girl and a man were shot Friday afternoon in Gresham on the South Side. They were getting into a car in the 8400 block of South Sangamon Street when someone drove by in a silver SUV and opened fire about 4:45 p.m., according to Chicago police. The girl was struck in the arm and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said. The man, 25, was shot in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was also in good condition.
3 shot after funeral in Englewood

CHICAGO - Three people were shot in Englewood Friday evening after a funeral. The shooting occurred in the 6000 block of South Ashland. At about 5:40 p.m., a 55-year-old man, a 70-year-old man and another male, age unknown, were shot by an occupant in a dark colored Jeep. The 55-year-old...
First Black woman to lead CFD plans to diversify department

CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire Department's new chief says she is taking steps to diversify the department. Annette Nance-Holt was confirmed as Chicago's new Fire Commissioner in June, becoming the first Black woman to lead the department. The Chicago City Council voted to confirm her, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted...
Glenview man, 22, critically injured in hit-and-run crash

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A Glenview man was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday. At about 2:10 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 200 block of Route 45 in Indian Creek for a report of a person down, authorities said. When deputies arrived, they located an unconscious...
'I'm a paraplegic': Bodycam video shows Dayton officers drag man from car

DAYTON, Ohio - The arrest of an Ohio man is under investigation by the Dayton police department’s Professional Standards Bureau. Clifford Owensby, who is a paraplegic, was forcibly dragged out of his car during a traffic stop on Sept. 30. The Dayton Police Department released bodycam footage that shows an officer grabbing a handful of Owensby’s hair while pulling him out of the car.
First woman police chief in Joliet abruptly fired

JOLIET, Ill. - Joliet's former police chief is speaking out after she was abruptly fired on Wednesday. Dawn Malec was the city's first female police chief. No official reason was given about why she was let go, but the Chicago Tribune reports Malec was fired after requesting an administrative hearing in the Eric Lurry case.
Shots fired at off-duty police officer in Chatham

CHICAGO - An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot at Wednesday morning while sitting in his car in the Chatham neighborhood. The 31-year-old was in his car around 10:21 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a silver four-door sedan approached and someone inside started shooting, police said.
2 shot, including 15-year-old girl, in Englewood

CHICAGO - Two people were shot, including a 15-year-old girl, in Englewood Wednesday night. At about 5:46 p.m., a 15-year-old girl was in the 5700 block of South Justine when she was approached by multiple offenders who produced handguns and fired shots, police said. The girl was struck in the...
