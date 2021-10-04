At least 3 killed, 31 injured in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago police have had their hands full this weekend with dozens of shootings happening citywide, the victim's ages range from 16 to 68-years-old.www.fox32chicago.com
Chicago police have had their hands full this weekend with dozens of shootings happening citywide, the victim's ages range from 16 to 68-years-old.www.fox32chicago.com
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0