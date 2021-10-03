Tyler Clark

Beloit, WI - Tyler J. Clark, 45, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous fight with brain cancer. Tyler was born on October 22, 1975 in Beloit, WI. Tyler's parents, John and Kay (Lokken) Clark will tell you how Tyler did everything early. He talked early, learned the alphabet early, made long distance calls early, golfed, skied, swam and dove before he even went to school. He also heartbreakingly left us early.